WICHITA - Charlene Calloway, 101, died February 27, 2020. Charlene willed her body to the University of Kansas. The family will have a memorial mass at a later date. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. Memorials to Lemon Park in care of Larrison Mortuary.

Charlene Calloway

