James 'Jim' Arnold

James 'Jim' Ray Arnold, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on February 10, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born April 24, 1934, in Jackson County, AL, the son of Oscar and Sarah (Loyd) Arnold.

On February 20, 1959, Jim married Patty Jones in Abilene, KS. He worked as an electrician in maintenance for many years. Jim and Patty resided in Abilene, KS until moving to McPherson, KS in 1984, followed by Hutchinson, KS in 1987. Jim enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including bowling, fishing, and Sudoku puzzles. He also loved telling stories of his life and his experiences.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Veda Irene Arnold.

Survivors include: his wife, Patty, of Hutchinson, KS. Daughters: Tricia Arnold of Hutchinson, KS, Julie Arnold (Kim) of Cape Coral, FL, and Susie Arnold (Jim) of Hutchinson, KS. Sisters: Marie Weaver and Gail Shafer (Jim). Grandchildren: Cory Edwards, Tony Edwards, Kate Bigler, Laramie Gasper (Dalton), Kylee Jarrett, and Mauryn Kennedy. Great grandchildren: Sadie and Allie Gasper.

There will be no services at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Correspondence to the Arnold family may be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 East 30th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS 67502.

