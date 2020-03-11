LARNED - Ann Stanton died March 6, 2020. Born July 8, 1940 to Robert and Kathleen (McMorran) Yeager. Married Bobby Gene Stanton, he survives. Other survivors, children; Richard Stanton, Kim Stanton, Cathy Haymaker; Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned. Visit Beckwith website for full details.

Ann Stanton

