Virginia K. Clinton

Scott City -- Virginia Clinton, 61, passed March 22 at her home in Scott City. Born on October 23, 1958, the daughter of Reece and Delores Thon Roemer. Graveside service on March 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Scott County Cemetery. See funeral home web site for more information.

