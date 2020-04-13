ULYSSES -- Thomas Howard 'Tommy' Olson, 57, of Ulysses, passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. in care of Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Thomas Howard 'Tommy' Olson

