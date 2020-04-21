Joyce B. Nusser, 91, of Hutchinson, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Country Living of Larned Memory Care Unit. She was April 25, 1928, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Harold J and Bertha (Lenz) Bosius. Cremation has taken place. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Full obituary will be in Sunday's paper.

Joyce B. Nusser

