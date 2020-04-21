Shari Ann Vice, 48, of Hutchinson, passed away surrounded by her loving family April 16, 2020, at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. The daughter of Terry Hazen and Debra Ford, she was born on March 9, 1972 in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was a retired cosmetologist.

A veteran of the United States Navy, she loved doing arts and crafts, especially sewing. Her home was always filled with music, gospel, and country. Her family was the driving force in her life.

Survivors include: her parents; three daughters, Hollie Vaughan, Victoria Vice, Maysan Vice; one sister, Jennifer (Clyde) Trammell; four brothers, Patrick (Alecia) Ford, Eric (Becky) Ford, Bradley (Lindsey) Ford, Bryce (Pam) Hazen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Benjamin H. Ford, maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Friends may tag into Facebook Live via New Hope Baptist Church facebook page and live stream. Private inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Hospice House of Reno County and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

