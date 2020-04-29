Gene F. Yoder, 76, of South Hutchinson passed away April 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on July 27, 1943 to parents Abe and Verna (Miller) Yoder. Gene graduated from Central Christian High School, Hutchinson, KS. in 1961.

Gene F. Yoder

He was a switchman for the railroad for nearly 40 years, beginning his career with Rock Island Railroad and retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 2000. After retiring he worked for Paul Nisly Auction. Gene was a member of Maranatha Mennonite Church. He was also a member of the Salt City Cruisers, ROMEO, Campers on Mission, and Railroad Retirees Group.

Gene married Sue Edwards on December 30, 1968 in Hutchinson, KS. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include: son, Chad (Pat Westin) Yoder, Fredonia, NY; daughter, Jenni (Michael) Case, Elmwood, IL.; sisters, Carol (Vern) Stone, AZ., Cathy Renner, Hutchinson, KS., Madeline (Bruce) Green, Lenexa, KS., and Anita Stuckey, Hutchinson, KS.; three grandchildren; Grady Case, Peoria, IL., Cassidy Case, Elmwood, IL. and Baron Case, Elmwood, IL.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Yoder; and grandson, Gage Switzer.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery at Darlow, Hutchinson, KS. Due to concerns with Covid 19 please maintain social distancing. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Mennonite Church or Hospice of Reno County and sent in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, KS. 67543.

