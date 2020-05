COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Liz Morford, 73, passed away on March 27, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. A graveside service will be held on May 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 W. 4th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Liz Morford

