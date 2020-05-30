Donale Sue Smith

KANSAS CITY - Donalee Sue Smith, 72, died May 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Lynn, of Kansas City; her three children, Jon Long (Laure) of Lenexa, Rona Johnson (Keller) of Overland Park, Branden Smith of Lawrence; four grandchildren, Evalee and Finley Johnson and Lola and Jameson Long; and her sister, Patricia Springer (Doug) of Larned. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Donald T. and Evalee M. Hayward of Wichita; and brother, Donald S. Hayward of Topeka.

Sue was born January 17, 1948, in Dodge City, Kansas. She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1966. She moved to Kansas City, Kansas in 1994. Sue worked as an office manager for many years and retired in 2010.

Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved watching her children and grandchildren grow up and enjoyed being involved in their sports and school activities. She was spirited in every way and could be heard cheering on each of her grandkids. Sue loved planting flowers and plants, traveling and she loved cheering on the Kansas Jayhawks, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Autism Society of the Heartland.

Due to restrictions, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, and you can join us online to watch a virtual memorial service. Please log on to facebook.com/chapelhillbutler to view the livestream of Donalee's service. Shortly before the appointed time, the livestream will begin. If you do not see the livestream on your screen, please refresh your screen. You might need to scroll down to see the livestream. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

