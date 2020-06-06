Andrew Lee Corwin, 41, of Hutchinson, passed away June 3, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, on May 19, 1979, the son of Randy and Sheri Corwin.

Andrew Lee Corwin

Andrew Lee Corwin, 41, of Hutchinson, passed away June 3, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, on May 19, 1979, the son of Randy and Sheri Corwin.

Andrew loved to create with his drawing and art, and at one time was an avid skateboard enthusiast. His family, especially, his children was the center of his life.

He married Becky Barnes and they later divorced.

He is survived by: his mother, Sheri; two daughters, Sophia and Abigail Corwin; one brother, Brandon Corwin; his grandmother, 'Great Lindie' Dimmick; his aunts, and uncles, Sheli (Bryan) Carey, Joe (Linda) Corwin, Jann (Dan) Dickson, Roxanne (Doug) Chapman, Patrick (Karen) Corwin, Greg (Jenny) Corwin, Kelly (Rhonda) Corwin, Lori (Bryan) Jarmer; one niece, Cali Corwin; two nephews, Austin and Caden Corwin; numerous cousins and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy; his grandparents, Ray and Mary Ann Corwin; and 'Spot Dimmick.'

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and food, memorial gifts may be made to American Lung and Asthma Association and may be left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

