ULYSSES -- Barbara Cantrell, 91, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral service is Monday, June 15, 2020, at 10:00 AM at New Beginnings Church in Ulysses. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Hope Ranch for Women in care of Garnand Funeral Home, Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Barbara Cantrell

