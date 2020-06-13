LARNED - Betty J. Gordon, 100, known by some as Betty Bybee and Betty Shepard, died Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was born December 19, 1919 in Rozel, KS.

Betty Gordon

LARNED - Betty J. Gordon, 100, known by some as Betty Bybee and Betty Shepard, died Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was born December 19, 1919 in Rozel, KS.

In 1937 she married Harold Bybee and they moved to Hutchinson, Kansas and had two children, Karen and Darrel. In 1955 Betty started school at Hutchinson Community College (HCC) and graduated in 1962. Betty got her BS at McPherson College and her masters at Emporia State Betty started her teaching career at Sherman Jr. High and then went on to teach HCC for 12 years

Betty and Harold were very active in both HHS & HCC athletic activities. Harold died in 1984. She later married Archie Shepard. and they moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida. After Archie passed away, Betty met Robert Prill thru a church support group and they ended up marrying. After Robert Prill died she married Bob Gordon.

Betty is survived by: husband, Bob; one sister, Kathleen Stevenson, Weslaco, Texas; two children, Karen Dierksen and Darrel, both of Port St. Lucie, Fl; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her first three husbands and two great grandchildren. Betty will be buried in Larned Ks. next to Harold. If so; desired memorials can be made Hutchinson Community College endowment fund. Beckwith Mortuary, Larned is in charge of arrangements.