LARNED - Larry D. Donovan, 56, passed away May 4, 2020. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned, with Pastor Bill Stapleton presiding. Visitation 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Beckwith Mortuary. Burial in Larned Cemetery, Larned. Full obit on Beckwith Mortuary website.

Larry Donovan

