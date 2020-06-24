Patricia Mary Ann Peschka, 96, of Hutchinson, passed away on June 22, 2020, at home. She was born October 19, 1923, in Ellinwood, KS, the daughter of John and Mary E. (Schulte) Komarek Jr.

Patricia Mary Ann Peschka

Pat was the youngest of seven children. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Grade School and Ellinwood High School. She took senior golf lessons and a word processor course at a local community college. Pat married Bruno Peschka on February 2, 1948, in Great Bend. He passed away on March 7, 1987.

Pat worked at Montgomery Ward and at the Post Office during World War II. She later worked for Graber Furniture and the Hutchinson News in office management. Pat enjoyed traveling to California and Canada. One of her favorite trips was to Disney World with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. Pat loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bruno and siblings, Lillian Komarek, Lester Komarek, Fredrick Komarek, Lorraine Huckstep, Edythe Roelfs and Cletus Komarek.

Survivors include: her children, Doug (Dayne) Peschka and Gale (John) Miller; three grandchildren, Aaron (Joni) Breitenbach, Jennifer Miller (Jeff Hamilton) and Ashley (Jae) Haney; 10 great grandchildren, Gabriel and LuLu Breitenbach, Nicholas Miller, Hunter and Holden Hamilton, Nevaeh, Carisma, Carter, Valerie and Caleb Haney.

Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson. Rosary will follow at 6:30 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday June 26, 2020, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th, Hutchinson, KS. Burial will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Teresa's Catholic Church and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

