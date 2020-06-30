MCPHERSON - Fred E. Peterson, 77, died June 28, 2020. Survivors: sons, Jeff (Donna) Peterson, Dan Peterson; siblings, Leonard Peterson, Inez (Marvin) Miller; grandchildren, Corey Peterson, Mallory (J.D.) McCoy; step-grandchildren, Lisa (Merlin) Goering, Jason (Ashley) Ratzlaff. Graveside service: 10 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at McPherson Cemetery. Memorials: Trinity Lutheran Church c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Fred Peterson

MCPHERSON - Fred E. Peterson, 77, died June 28, 2020. Survivors: sons, Jeff (Donna) Peterson, Dan Peterson; siblings, Leonard Peterson, Inez (Marvin) Miller; grandchildren, Corey Peterson, Mallory (J.D.) McCoy; step-grandchildren, Lisa (Merlin) Goering, Jason (Ashley) Ratzlaff. Graveside service: 10 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at McPherson Cemetery. Memorials: Trinity Lutheran Church c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.