Pratt -- Edwin Harger, 60, died July 1, 2020. Born November 2, 1959.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book Wednesday from 9-5 at Larrison Mortuary. Memorial service 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at United Methodist Church, Sawyer. Inurnment at Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge.

Memorials to Pratt Area Humane Society in care of Larrison Mortuary.