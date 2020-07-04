ARLINGTON - Ernie A. Combs, 56, died July 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 7, 1964, in Hutchinson, to Marion Burrton and June Pauline (Massow) Combs.

Ernie A. Combs

ARLINGTON - Ernie A. Combs, 56, died July 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 7, 1964, in Hutchinson, to Marion Burrton and June Pauline (Massow) Combs.

On November 30, 1991, he married Julie Crew at the Church of Christ, in Nickerson. They shared over 28 years of marriage.

Ernie graduated from Fairfield High School. He was a 'true-grit' cowboy who always put his family first. Ernie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a 'Man of God', always willing to help, and to give of his time and attention for family, friends, and even strangers. If help was needed, you could count on Ernie to be there.

He is survived by: his wife, Julie Combs of Arlington; son, Justin (Chelcee) Combs of Arlington; daughters, Kylie Combs of Abbyville, and Kaylie Combs of Arlington; granddaughter, Kendall Grace Combs (affectionately known as 'Papa's Pistol Princess'); sisters, Sue (W.D.) Redd and Nancy Branscom, both of Hutchinson; brother, Marion Combs of Arlington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beth Pierson.

Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, with Pastor Jason Mason officiating. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ernie A. Combs Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

