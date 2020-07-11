ANTHONY - John M. Gaffney Jr., 80, retired Attorney, died July 6, 2020. Survivors: wife, Barbara; daughter, Jonna; son, Johnny; granddaughter, Mackenzie; grandson, Jack. Cremation and burial have taken place. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Habitat for Humanity's Veterans Build and sent in care of Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony.

