JETMORE - Elizabeth 'Betty' Nau, 74, died July 18, 2020. Born August 8, 1945 to Alphons and Anna Beller Nau. Survived by children Elizabeth, Lynn, and Alphons. Memorial graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore. Full obit available on Beckwith Funeral Home website.

Elizabeth 'Betty' Nau

JETMORE - Elizabeth 'Betty' Nau, 74, died July 18, 2020. Born August 8, 1945 to Alphons and Anna Beller Nau. Survived by children Elizabeth, Lynn, and Alphons. Memorial graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore. Full obit available on Beckwith Funeral Home website.