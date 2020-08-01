WICHITA - Peggy Hargus (Potter) passed away on July 15, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born on April 4, 1958 to Louis and Shirley Potter.

Over the years, Peggy worked at Rainbo Bakery and at several restaurants. She will be remembered as always welcoming. She was an avid Shocker, Sooner and Raider fan.

She is survived by: her husband, Gary Hargus; son, Josh (Cree) Gillispie of Newton; mother, Shirley Warkentin of Newton; father, Louis Potter of Hutchinson; brothers, Bob (Mary) Potter of Wichita and Dan (Lu) Potter of Locust Grove, OK; step daughter, Sherry (Saya) Symrna of Tennessee; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was laid to rest at the Memorial Park cemetery in Hutchinson.

