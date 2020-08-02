South Hutchinson, Kansas -- Rey Sanchez, 75, of South Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away August 1, 2020 at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Rey Sanchez

South Hutchinson, Kansas -- Rey Sanchez, 75, of South Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away August 1, 2020 at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.