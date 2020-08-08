JOHNSON - Margarita Gonzalez-Villalobos, 72, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Vigil and Rosary service is Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 8 p.m. and Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10 a.m., both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Margarita Gonzalez-Villalobos

