Bruce D. Hill, 73, of Hutchinson, died August 7, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born May 28, 1947, in Hutchinson, to Delmar and Ruby (Gaeddart) Hill.

Bruce D. Hill

Bruce D. Hill, 73, of Hutchinson, died August 7, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born May 28, 1947, in Hutchinson, to Delmar and Ruby (Gaeddart) Hill.

Bruce graduated from Nickerson High School in 1965 and Emporia University in 1970. He worked for Dillons in Human Resources and then at Apac Shears as the Human Resources and Safety Manager. As a youth Bruce was a Boy Scout. He eventually became an Eagle Scout and was awarded the Order of the Arrow. Bruce enjoyed riding four wheelers, swimming, auto maintenance, Bible studies, and playing with his grandchildren. He was a devoted member of Eastwood Church of Christ, Hutchinson, serving as a Bible teacher, Deacon, and Elder.

On May 27, 1966, he married Sue Jones, at Eastwood Church of Christ, in Hutchinson. They shared 54 years together.

Bruce is survived by: wife, Sue Hill, Hutchinson; daughters, Ambi Hill-Smith, Oklahoma City, Staci Hill-Ford, Buhler; granddaughters, Tori Smith, Lily Smith, Ella Smith, all of Oklahoma City, and Savannah Ford, Buhler; brothers, Larry Hill, Hutchinson, and Randy (Susan) Hill, Kingman.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; infant grandson, Vincent Bruce Ford; infant brother, Ronald Hill; and nephew, Robert Hill.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Eastwood Church of Christ, 2500 N. Plum Street, Hutchinson, with Ministers Wayne DeWindt and Steven Sears officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. Out of respect for all attending, masks will be required.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice and Homecare of Reno County or Eastwood Church of Christ, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

