INMAN - Alvin Edward Tinsley, 81, died August 10, 2020. Survivors: children, Gina Davenport (Keith), Dori Nunez (Moises), Lori Cavanaugh (Mike); siblings, Galen Tinsley, Maida Laughlin. Memorial service: 2 p.m., Saturday, August 15, First United Methodist Church, McPherson. Inurnment: Canton Township Cemetery. Memorials: First United Methodist Church or McPherson County Food Bank c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Alvin Tinsley

