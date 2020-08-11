Timothy Lee 'Tim' Scott, 62, of Hutchinson, died August 8, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born February 18, 1958, in Hutchinson, to William 'Bill' and Barbara Scott. (Ironically, Tim's parents died on the same month and day as Tim, August 8, 2008, in a tragic car accident).

Timothy L. 'Tim' Scott

Tim graduated from Burrton High School in 1976 and Hutchinson Community Junior College in 1978. He grew up in Burrton, but began his working carrier in Hutchinson. Tim worked at Master Machine Tools for five years, Consolidated Manufacturing for 20 years, Tyson Prepared Foods for three years, and Nation Pizza Products for eight years. He was currently working for Full Vision, in Newton, as a maintenance mechanic, a job Tim held for six years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working with electronics, especially the internet and online auctions, and attending flea markets. Tim's favorite 'Scott Family' card game was Cutthroat Pinochle.

On September 7, 1978, he married Nancy Owens, in Hutchinson. (Their wedding was the same day and time as Nancy's maternal grandparents' wedding). Tim and Nancy shared almost 42 years of marriage.

Tim is survived by: wife, Nancy; sons, Joseph Scott and wife Teresa, and Joshua Scott and wife Brooke; four grandsons, Tobin Stone, Benjamin, Caleb, and Ethan Scott; brother, Joel Scott, all of Hutchinson; sisters, Tamara Kanatzar of Topeka, Jill Meacham and husband Mike of Burrton; uncle, Roger Scott and wife Janet of Hutchinson; stepmother-in-law, Barbara Owens of Springfield, MO; sisters-in-law, Peggy Pearson of Strausburg, CO, and Caryl Davis and husband Steve of Hutchinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, and Thursday, August 13, 2020, and 9 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, with the family to receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., all at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

