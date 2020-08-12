Jerry Dean Cathcart, 85, of Hutchinson, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Thorne Care Center. He was born February 23, 1935, in Cave Springs, Arkansas, to Hershel and Eunice Bell (Ford) Cathcart.

Jerry Cathcart

Jerry Dean Cathcart, 85, of Hutchinson, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Thorne Care Center. He was born February 23, 1935, in Cave Springs, Arkansas, to Hershel and Eunice Bell (Ford) Cathcart.

In 1953, he graduated from Newkirk High School, Newkirk, Oklahoma. Jerry attended Park Place Christian Church. In 1990, he retired as Trainmaster from BNSF Railroad Company.

While employed by the railroad, he held the positions of Telegraph Operator, Dispatcher, and finally Trainmaster. Of all the positions he held, Jerry enjoyed his work as Dispatcher the most. He earned the nickname ' Pushcart' from his co-workers for his expertise and diligence loading passengers and luggage onto trains and it stuck with him. Jerry enjoyed taking road trips across the country to visit relatives and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and working in the yard.

He married June E. Cowan, September 7, 1958, in Caney, Kansas. She died December 4, 1999. On December 10, 2004, Jerry married Marion (Hildebrand) Whitlock, in Hutchinson. She survives. Also surviving are: stepchildren, Beth Allen and husband Keith of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Marcia English and husband Mark of Leawood, Cheryl McLean and husband John King of Lecompton, Daniel McLean and wife Vicki of Wichita, Cary Whitlock and wife Cindy of Clearwater, Lance Whitlock of Ellinwood, Laine Whitlock and wife Dixie of Vernal, UT, and Julynn Whitlock of Stafford; 10 step-grandchildren; 13 step great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Noema Alford; and step-grandson, Austin McLean English.

Cremation has taken place. Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, with the Reverend Dr. David Dubovich officiating. Private inurnment will be in Fairlawn Burial Park. Visitation with family present is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers memorial suggestions are to the Park Place Christian Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

