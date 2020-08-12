NEWTON - Reynaldo ('Chita') R. Gonzalez, a man with great passion for faith, family and sports, passed away August 9, 2020 due to complications of Multiple Myeloma.

Reynaldo Gonzalez

NEWTON - Reynaldo ('Chita') R. Gonzalez, a man with great passion for faith, family and sports, passed away August 9, 2020 due to complications of Multiple Myeloma.

He is survived by: his wife, Teresa; and daughters, Victoria Ramirez of Newton, Virginia (Gina) Gaede and husband Jerry of Newton, Veronica (Roni) Gonzalez-Dunn and husband Rick of Dallas,TX and daughter Debbie Palacioz and husband Jerry of Newton. He is also blessed with 25 grand and great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

The Rosary is at 7 p.m., Friday August 14 and the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Saturday August 15 both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton.

Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

