ULYSSES - Enemencio C. Flores, 73, died August 19, 2020. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Ulysses Cemetery. Service may also be viewed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Garnand Funeral Home, Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Enemencio C. Flores

