PRATT - Rochelle (McCoy) Westerhaus ,66, passed away August 21, 2020. Rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday, at Larrison Mortuary Pratt. Mass of Christian burial will be 2 p.m., Monday, August, 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Pratt, KS. Cremation has taken place.

Rochelle Westerhaus

PRATT - Rochelle (McCoy) Westerhaus ,66, passed away August 21, 2020. Rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday, at Larrison Mortuary Pratt. Mass of Christian burial will be 2 p.m., Monday, August, 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Pratt, KS. Cremation has taken place.