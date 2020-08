CUNNINGHAM -- Merle J McCune, 93, passed away August 22, 2020.

Merle MCune

Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at Benton Cemetery, Benton.

Memorials may be made to Cunningham Athletics Department in care of Larrison Mortuary 300 Country Club Rd. Pratt, KS 67412.