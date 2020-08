KINSLEY - Jeffrey A. Peterson, 65, died August 26, 2020 in Wichita. Born June 4 1965, in Kinsley. Survivors: spouse, Teresa; son, Alan; daughter, Amber; brothers, Brad & Darrell; sister, Alicia !0 Grand. Service: Tuesday 10:30 a.m. Graveside in Hillside Cemetery. Book Signing Monday, McKillip Funeral Home. Memorials to Jeff Peterson Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

