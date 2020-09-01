Hershel 'Dwight' Payne, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on August 30, 2020 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born May 18, 1945, in Summit, AR, the son of Hershel and Muriel (Plumlee) Payne.

Dwight joined the United States Marine Corps was honorably discharged on April 3, 1974. He worked for Cessna-Eaton where he was a machinist and retired after 42 years. On May 8, 1997, Dwight married Shirley Jenks in Hutchinson. Dwight enjoyed bow hunting and competed in competition shooting. He also loved rebuilding old cars and watching Westerns with his Pomeranian, Coco.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dean Payne and four sisters, Jean Wallace, Erma Joe Smith, Lucille Johnson and Nina Hodges.

Dwight is survived by: his loving wife, Shirley; a son, Darrin (Dorothy) Payne; daughters, Deborah (Sonny) Benbrook, Rina Borecky, and Susan Heath; sisters, Barbara K. (H.L.) Boyles, Jewels (Bob) Sons and Anita (Ron) Hite; a brother, Larry (Vicky) Payne; grandchildren, Kylie Rush, Amy Nulf, Bryce Terry, Bill Armbruster and Christopher Armbruster; and numerous great grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation or services as cremation has taken place.

Memorial may be made to Hospice of Reno County and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

