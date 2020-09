HILLSBORO - Jennie Marsh, 89, died September 1, 2020 at Bethesda Home in Goessel. She was born November 18, 1930 in Hillsboro to John and Louise (Claassen) Suderman. She married Paul Marsh May 12, 1965 in Bethesda, Maryland. She was a homemaker. Private family services due to COVID-19. Jost Funeral Home Hillsboro.

Jennie Marsh

HILLSBORO - Jennie Marsh, 89, died September 1, 2020 at Bethesda Home in Goessel. She was born November 18, 1930 in Hillsboro to John and Louise (Claassen) Suderman. She married Paul Marsh May 12, 1965 in Bethesda, Maryland. She was a homemaker. Private family services due to COVID-19. Jost Funeral Home Hillsboro.