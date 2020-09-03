HARPER - Floyd Ghere, 78, passed away September 1, 2020. Survivors: wife, Terry; siblings: Raymond (Mariland), Clyde (Sharol), and Carl (Judy) Ghere, Pauline (Doug) Oliver. Visitation 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, family present 5 to 7 p.m. Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Harper. Graveside 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, Fairview Cemetery, Danville. Memorials: Harper City Historical Society.

Floyd Ghere

HARPER - Floyd Ghere, 78, passed away September 1, 2020. Survivors: wife, Terry; siblings: Raymond (Mariland), Clyde (Sharol), and Carl (Judy) Ghere, Pauline (Doug) Oliver. Visitation 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, family present 5 to 7 p.m. Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Harper. Graveside 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, Fairview Cemetery, Danville. Memorials: Harper City Historical Society.