McPherson -- Arvid Richard Bengston, 94, died September 8, 2020.

Arvid Bengston

McPherson -- Arvid Richard Bengston, 94, died September 8, 2020.

Survivors: daughters, Arlene Sawatzky, Diane Hedberg, Nadine Kelling; brothers, Virgul Bengston, Willard Bengston.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, September 14, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Private graveside service: Tuesday, September 15, at Andover Cemetery, Windom.

Memorials: Andover Cemetery c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.