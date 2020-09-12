LARNED - Ina Slough, 88, died May 16, 2020. Born May 23, 1931 to Thomas and Goldie Horton. Married Sammy Slough. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned. Inurnment Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Zook, Kansas.Visit Beckwith website for full information.

Ina Slough

LARNED - Ina Slough, 88, died May 16, 2020. Born May 23, 1931 to Thomas and Goldie Horton. Married Sammy Slough. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned. Inurnment Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Zook, Kansas.Visit Beckwith website for full information.