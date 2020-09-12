GREAT BEND - Larry James Buczinski, 72, passed away September 10, 2020, at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab, Wichita. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, with Pastor Jon Brudvig presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.

