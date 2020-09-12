Leonard Joseph Maldonado, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away September 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A lifetime resident of Hutchinson, he was born August 5, 1947, the son of Estinislado and Manuela Maldonado.

Leonard Joseph Maldonado

A graduate of Hutchinson High School, he was a veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division, having served during the Vietnam War. He lived to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and was known in the Hutchinson and surrounding area as a fabulous musician, playing bass for numerous jazz and blues bands in the area.

He is survived by his sister and caregiver, Amelia (Francisco) Orona; his children, Kellie (Richard) Perez and Richard (Felicia) Maldonado; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; numerous friends and acquaintances. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may sign the book Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. Rosary prayer service will be held Monday evening at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson, Kansas. A celebration of life mass will take place at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the church followed by burial with military honors at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Reno County Cancer Council and left in care of the funeral home.

