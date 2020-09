Ellinwood, KS -- Barbara A. Carstens, 70, passed away in Wichita, KS on September 13, 2020. Memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Wed. Sept. 16th at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS.

Barbara A. Carstens

