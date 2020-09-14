Ellinwood, KS -- H. Dennis Carson, 78, was tragically killed in a bicycle accident on September 12th, 2020 on Hwy 56 west of Ellinwood.

H. Dennis Carson

Born on October 4th, 1941 in Eureka, KS. He was the son of Harold and Mary Colvin Carson. He married Darla Dee McFadden on June 18, 1966 in Montezuma, KS.

Dennis graduated from Hamilton High School in 1959, Emporia State Teachers College in 1963, and got his Master's Degree from Pittsburg State University in 1971. He was a teacher in Montezuma, KS from 1963-1969 and was the chemistry teacher in Ellinwood, KS from 1969-1976. Dennis founded C & V Home Improvement in Ellinwood in 1976 and sold the business in 2010.

Dennis accepted the Lord as his personal Savior in 1968 and was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Ellinwood. His legacy of faith is carried on in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed doing church work of various kinds. Dennis loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and also enjoyed bicycling, woodworking, hunting, and playing tennis.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Darla, two children, Damon (Traci) of Longmont, CO, and Shawna (Sheldon) of Towanda, KS; Grandchildren are Dray, Hayden and Tanna Carson, and Carson and Caris Mosier. His living siblings are Alice Mitchell, Lily Fry, Mary Ann Freeman, and George Carson. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mona Short, and infant daughter Stacia Lynn Carson.

Funeral service will be 2pm, Tues, Sept 15th at First Baptist Church, Ellinwood. Visitation will take place Monday, Sept 14th at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood from 5-8pm. Interment will be in Hamilton, KS on Wed, Sept 16th. Live stream will be available on the church's Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, Ellinwood in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526.

