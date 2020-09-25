Ralph Bryant, of Hutchinson, born in Ellinwood, June 4, 1925, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, September 24, 2020.

Ralph Bryant

Ralph was married 63 years to Lucy.

He was employed 30 years at Cessna. Ralphs passions were gardening and music, taking his first piano lesson at age 61. At 88, he completed the requirements for the AA degree at HCJC.

Ralph's community service included: delivering bread for the food bank, serving at the soup kitchen, Boy Scout leader for Troop #317, many positions at Community Church of the Brethren, maintenance for Friendship Daycare, and the M-2 program, where he and Lucy sponsored inmates.

Ralph has three children, Darlene (Mark) Manning, Lee Summit, MO, Michael (Monica) Bryant, Santa Rosa, CA, and Beverly (Tom) Hoskins, Hesston; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, September 28, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 West 4th Street, Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 17, at Community Church of the Brethren, 1600 N. Severance, Hutchinson.

Memorials to Church of the Brethren or Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

