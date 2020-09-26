Mahlon L. Miller, 90, of Hutchinson, went to be with his Lord & Savior on September 19,2020. He was born on September 1, 1930 in rural Hutchinson, the son of Levi D. and Clara (Nisly) Miller.

Mahlon L. Miller

Mahlon was a member of Cedar Crest Amish Mennonite Church in Pleasantview. He enjoyed participating in various men's choirs as time permitted with the busy schedule of a dairy. Farming was a deep love that continued long after Mahlon quit driving the tractor. Retirement gave the opportunity to enjoy warm winters in Florida while catching up with friends over a cup of coffee.

On April 5, 1953, Mahlon married Fannie Yoder in Hutchinson. They shared 64 years of marriage before her death on October 2, 2017.

He is survived by: children, Eileen Cottingham (Kirk), Shirley Ropp (Lyndon), Lucy Nisly (Phil), Leonard Miller (Janice), all of Hutchinson, Delmar Miller(Suzanne), of Arlington, KS, Kathleen Miller Jobson (Darrell), of Okotoks, Alberta, Canada, Laverne Miller (April), of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Janette Anderson (Stan), of Kingsville, TX, Elaine Yoder (Phil), of Costa Rica; siblings, Willis Miller and Fred Miller of Hutchinson, Paul Miller (Martha), Emma Troyer (Oliver), of Partridge, Mary Beachy (Joseph), of Kalona IA; 40 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by: his son, Keith Miller; granddaughter, Anne Miller; parents; and siblings, Edwin, Harry, Perry, David, and Daniel Miller, and Elizabeth Wagler.

Mahlon was laid to rest on September 21, 2020, in West Center Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County or Camp Hope, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

