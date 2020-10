LA CROSSE -- Monabelle Aileen 'Monie' Smith, 85, La Crosse, Kansas, died Monday, September 28, 2020. Born January 29, 1935, to Fred and Alice (Farmer) Keast. Married Richard Smith April 15, 1953. He preceded her in death in 1998. Private, immediate family only, funeral and interment, with no visitation. Arrangements: Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas.

Monabelle Aileen 'Monie' Smith

