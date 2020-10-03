TUTTLE, OK - Keith Miller, 58, of Tuttle, OK, went to be with his Lord on September 13th, 2020, following a stroke. Keith was born on January 25th, 1962 to Mahlon and Fannie (Yoder) Miller in Hutchinson, KS.

Keith grew up on a dairy farm with his parents and nine siblings. His upbringing instilled in him an unparalleled work ethic and a love of working with his hands. Keith bought his first semi-truck in March 1990 and a love of the trucking industry was born. He ran his own successful trucking company for 16 years before selling to dedicate more of his time to his first true love: his family. Keith's children will tell you he was the best father a kid could ask for. There was not a thing he would not do for them. The only thing he looked forward to more than being a dad was being a grandpa, and he was able to experience that joy through his grandson, Leo.

Some of his favorite past times included long motorcycle rides, tinkering in his workshop, smoking meats on his Uncle's famous smokers, video chatting with his grandson in Japan, and telling bad jokes to his family and many friends. Keith had a smile and ear to listen to anyone who needed him. His generosity knew no bounds, and he had an incredibly unique ability to remain kind, pragmatic and empathetic in all of life's difficult situations. As all his loved ones have continued to say since his passing, Keith was just so GOOD.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrie; son, Nathan, wife Chihiro and grandson Leo, of Sasebo, Japan; daughter, Hannah of Tulsa; his father, Mahlon, siblings Eileen Cottingham (Kirk), Shirley Ropp (Lyndon), Lucy Nisly (Phil), Leonard (Janice) all of Hutchinson; Delmar (Suzanne) Arlington, KS, Kathleen Miller-Jobson (Darrell), Okotokos, Canada; Laverne (April) Calgary, Canada; Janette Anderson (Stan), Kingsville, TX; Elaine Yoder (Phil) of Costa Rica; and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Miller and niece, Anne Miller.

Keith was laid to rest on September 20, 2020, in Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, KS.

