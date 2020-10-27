Mildred Vincent

BURRTON - Mildred J. Vincent, 84, died, October 23, 2020 at Halstead. Survived by son: Randall Beal; daughters, Judy Elmore, Bonnie Chestnut; six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. A private family interment will be at Burrton Cemetery with a service to follow at a future date. Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

