Vounia R. Allen

Vounia Ray Allen, 78, of Hutchinson, died October 27, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society - Hutchinson Village. She was born September 3, 1942, in Atoka, OK, to Elton E. and Lessie E. (Melton) Adams.

Vounia graduated from high school in Kiowa, OK, in 1961. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and canning food, and listening to gospel music. Vounia had a strong love for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed road trips to visit friends and family. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church.

On November 16, 1962, Vounia married Vernon Gene Allen in Antlers, OK. He died April 8, 2010.

She is survived by: children, Cody Allen (Jelice), Wichita, Kathy Krebaum (Jim), Linda and Jennifer Allen, all of Hutchinson; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Williams (Joe), Sylvia; and brother, Donald Adams (Betty), Mustang, OK.

Vounia was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Elvie Reed.

Private graveside service will be held in Abbyville Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Society - Hutchinson Village or Riverside Baptist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

