SALINA - Wesley G. Van Buren, 71, passed away, October 28, 2020 at his home in Salina, KS. He was born September 20, 1949 in Fort Worth, Texas the son of Glen and Betty (McMullen) Van Buren.

Wesley worked and received residential services with Occupational Center of Central Kansas for twenty-five years. He enjoyed his life and had many friends, making his home in Salina. Wesley was of Methodist faith. He was an avid sports fan and loved supporting his favorite teams, the Chiefs, Royals and KSU Wildcats.

Survivors include numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will meet for graveside services at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Laurel Cemetery, 5395 E. Greenfield Road, Haven, Kansas.

Memorial donations are suggested to Haven Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, Ks. 67543.