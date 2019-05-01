Greensburg -- Brandon Lynn Hosheit, 44, died April 29, at his home. Services 2:00 p.m. May 4th Kiowa County High School Gymnasium in Greensburg. Visitation Friday May 3, 2019, 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Fleener Funeral Home. Memorials to the Indy Paige Hosheit College Fund in care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, 67054.

Brandon Lynn Hosheit

