Lucille Nelmo McCalla, 104, of Augusta, Kansas, formerly of Lyons, Kansas, passed away May 2, 2020 at LakePoint Assisted Living of Augusta. She was born March 19, 1916 in Nickerson, Kansas, the daughter of Michael and Alice Cunday Tucker. On August 16, 1940, Lucille was united in marriage with Gerald E. McCalla in Hutchinson, Kansas. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2001. Gerald and Lucille were long-time residents of Lyons. Lucille worked at Calhoun’s Department Store, Lyons, as a clerk for 20-25 years and at The Toggery in Lyons. She was an active member of First Christian Church, Lyons, where she served as the first woman elder and acted as leader of many small groups and Bible studies. Lucille was a member of Rebekah Lodge, Lyons, and First Christian Church Women’s Fellowship. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing word searches, sewing, participating in arts and craft projects, visiting with her family, and watching sports on T.V. Her favorite teams were the Kansas City Royals and the Wichita State Shockers. Lucille loved to collect angels.

In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ralph, Joe and Jack Tucker; and four sisters, Elsie Tucker Fuller, Neva Tucker Finley, Betty Alice Tucker, and Mary Hance Hiatt.

Lucille is survived by her son, Robert McCalla and wife Barbara of Augusta, KS; two grandchildren, Dr. Scott McCalla and wife Leslie of Edmond, OK, and Heather McCalla of Aurora, CO; and five great-grandchildren, Macenzie McCalla Topham, Lauren McCalla, Breanna McCalla, Deza Milum, and David Lee Milum.

Private family graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with Pastor Thom Scott officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.